Stocks to Watch: Angel One, CDSL, Aster DM, PEL, Adani Power, Cipla
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, March 27:
Angel One: On March 26, the company announced the launch of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue with a base price of ₹2,555 per share, which is approximately 7% lower than the current market price. Today, Angel One's shares closed at ₹2,750 each on the NSE, marking a 3.36% increase. The company stated in an earlier stock exchange filing that the objective of this fundraising is to enhance financial flexibility, grow the business, and leverage emerging opportunities within the existing and growing broking business as well as the broader fintech space. This move follows the leading broker's announcement last month of plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through a preferential issue, QIP, or another method.
