Stocks to Watch: APSEZ, Maruti, Hero Moto, Eicher, REC, Puravankara
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, 3 June:
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani International Ports Holdings Pte Ltd (AIPH), a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 at the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started