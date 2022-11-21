Stocks to Watch: Archean Chemicals, Five Star Business, Zomato, ONGC, Tata Steel

Hindustan Copper: Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) was ramping up copper ore production from the Malanjkhand project in Madhya Pradesh to 2.2 million tonnes from the current 1.6 million tonnes and it will be eventually increased to five million tonnes in the next 6-7 years, a company official said. HCL was targeting to increase its total copper ore production to 12.2 million tonnes per annum by FY'29 in its first phase of expansion from 3.57 million tonnes in FY22 and was targeting 3.9 million tonnes in the current fiscal.