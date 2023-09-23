Are HDFC Bank shares gearing for an ITC moment?5 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST
ITC share price has given105% return in the last 19 months while HDFC Bank shares have faced challenges post-merger, but still have positive factors such as a low NPA ratio, say experts
Stocks to watch: ITC share price remained in ₹190 to ₹250 apiece range from ₹190 to ₹220 per share levls during November 2020 to February 2022. However, after coming out of this base building moce, ITC share price has ascended to the tune ₹450 apiece levels in last 19 months, delivering around 105 per cent return in this time. So, ITC shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years.
