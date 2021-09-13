NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The real estate firm has raised ₹85 crore from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 (H-CARE 1). The board of directors of ASL on Friday approved the allotment of 68.5 lakh equity share aggregating to about ₹85 crore to H-CARE 1 and promoters of ASL at the price of ₹124 per share as per SEBI ICDR Regulations 2018.

Automobile stocks: Auto sector wholesale figures declined 11% on annual basis as global semiconductor shortage weighed down production, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Total wholesales across categories, excluding commercial vehicles, declined to 15,86,873 units last month, from 17,90,115 units a year ago.

Coal India: The mining major might raise prices of the dry fuel by at least 10-11% to mitigate the impact of increased costs and an impending wage revision, sources close to the development said. The Kolkata-headquartered company had last hiked coal prices in 2018. Its current average regulated price realisation is ₹1,394 per tonne.

Dilip Buildcon: The company's unit Annur Bikarnakette Highways Pte. Ltd has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India of ₹1,137 crore highway project.

Indiabulls Housing: Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) has received the CCI approval to divest its mutual fund business to Groww for ₹175 crore. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd (IMACL) and Indiabulls Trustee Company Ltd (ITCL) had entered into a definitive transaction agreement in May this year with Nextbillion Technology (Groww) for divestment of mutual fund business carried out by these two entities.

JSW Steel: Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings of 'BB-' and recovery ratings of 'RR4' to JSW Steel's proposed US dollar senior unsecured notes. Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service has reaffirmed the company’s rating at Ba2 with outlook revised to positive. The rating agency has also assigned a Ba2 rating on the proposed notes to be issued by JSW in two tranches.

InterGlobe Aviation: Indian airline company IndiGo is aiming to run at full capacity domestically, its chief executive Ronojoy Dutta told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday, adding that the budget carrier's current load factor is around 70% and yields are likely to rise in the coming months.

Suryoday SFB: Digital lender Clix Capital Services is in advanced merger talks with the small finance bank, according to a news report.

Vedanta: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted the petition by former Videocon group chairman and managing director Venugopal Dhoot, challenging the approval to takeover bid by Anil Agarwal's Twin Star Technologies for its 13 group companies.

Zomato: The food delivery giant has abandoned plans to diversify into delivering groceries for the second time in two years, citing infrastructure gaps in a highly competitive online grocery market.

