Stocks to watch: Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Tata Motors PV among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained rangebound for the fourth straight session on Thursday, August 13, as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty over a possible US-Iran agreement and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Sentiment was also tempered by falling crude oil prices, driven by expectations of weaker global demand this year.

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The Sensex closed 114 points, or 0.15%, higher at 78,079.96, while the Nifty settled 40 points, or 0.16%, lower at 24,395.85. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.15%, while the Smallcap 100 index edged up 0.27%.

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"Markets remained under pressure on Thursday and ended marginally lower, extending their losing streak for the third consecutive session amid weak global cues. After a weak opening, the Nifty remained volatile and traded below the 24,400 mark for most of the session before settling at 24,395.85.

Investor sentiment remained subdued as Brent crude hovered around the $87–89 per barrel range, with persistent concerns over the Middle East and key shipping routes keeping energy prices elevated. On the domestic front, July retail inflation accelerated to 4.45%, while investors continued to track the ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season for fresh stock-specific cues," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

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As the markets remained under pressure, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Dynamics, Physicswallah, Patanjali Foods Shares of Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Dynamics, Physicswallah, Patanjali Foods will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

Max Financial Services The holding company of Axis Max Life Insurance posted a 33% year-on-year increase in Value of New Business (VNB) to ₹446 crore in Q1, compared with ₹335 crore in the same period last year.

LG Electronics India Net profit climbed 27.2% YoY to ₹652.8 crore from ₹513.2 crore, while revenue grew 15.5% to ₹7,233.3 crore from ₹6,262.9 crore.

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Tata Motors PV Tata Motors PV reported consolidated revenue of ₹95,799 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹87,677 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, EBITDA fell to ₹6,176 crore from ₹7,758 crore, with the EBITDA margin narrowing to 6.5% from 8.8%.

Honasa Consumer The FMCG company recorded a 118.4% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹90.2 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹41.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Indigo Paints The company posted a 60% YoY growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, aided by double-digit sales growth and stronger operating margins. Consolidated net profit increased to ₹41.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹26.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

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KRBL Leading basmati rice producer and owner of the India Gate brand, KRBL Ltd, reported a 73.16% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹260.74 crore in Q1, compared with ₹150.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.