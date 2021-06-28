NEW DELHI: The stocks of Dodla Dairy and KIMS Hospitals will make their market debut on Monday. Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: The country’s second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on Friday announced formation of a committee to provide appropriate oversight and guidance in the company’s journey on organization-wide Environment Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, priorities, and leading ESG practices.

Cadila Healthcare: The Centre's covid working group chairman Dr NK Arora said that Zydus Cadila vaccine for children is likely to be available by July end or in August. He said the trial was almost complete and the government might be able to start administering this vaccine to children of 12-18 age group by end of July.

DLF: Realty major DLF Ltd has sold 551 luxury independent floors in Gurugram, Haryana since October last year for over ₹1,200 crore and is planning to launch more such residential units this fiscal to encash strong demand, DLF Home Developers Ltd senior executive director Aakash Ohri said in an interview.

IndiGo: Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, have approved a proposal to raise up to ₹3,000 crore. The funds would be raised through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

NTPC Ltd: The state-owned company aims to cut net energy intensity by a tenth and build 60 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032 as part of its energy compact goals. NTPC has around 4 GW of renewable capacity, mostly solar, and plans to add at least 5 GW solar capacity within two years.

Orchid Pharma: The company’s promoter Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd has completed the offer for sale of 32,80,115 shares of face value ₹10 apiece equalling an 8.04% stake in the pharma company.

PNB Housing: Shareholders of PNB Housing Finance Ltd voted in favour of appointing Hardayal Prasad as managing director and CEO and several other independent and non- executive directors including one from private equity firm Carlyle, the mortgage lender said in an exchange filing on Friday.

State Bank of India: India’s largest lender is cautiously optimistic about delivering the same performance in FY22 as it did last year, chairman Dinesh Khara said. “In conclusion, the bank adjusted to the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic and is better positioned to tackle any subsequent wave. I am cautiously optimistic that the performance trajectory of FY21 will continue in FY22 as well," Khara said at SBI’s annual general meeting on Friday.

Thyrocare: Online pharmacy PharmEasy’s parent will buy a 66.1% stake in diagnostic chain Thyrocare Technologies for ₹4,546 crore, in a sign that Indians are increasingly using mobile apps for their healthcare needs.

Tech Mahindra: The company, via its wholly owned unit Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to wholly acquire Brainscale Inc., an IT company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. The acquisition will bolster Tech Mahindra’s consulting capabilities in the cloud transformation space, the Indian IT company said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.