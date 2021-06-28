Stocks to Watch: Ashok Leyland, Cadila, DLF, IndiGo, NTPC, PNB Housing

State Bank of India: India’s largest lender is cautiously optimistic about delivering the same performance in FY22 as it did last year, chairman Dinesh Khara said. “In conclusion, the bank adjusted to the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic and is better positioned to tackle any subsequent wave. I am cautiously optimistic that the performance trajectory of FY21 will continue in FY22 as well," Khara said at SBI’s annual general meeting on Friday.