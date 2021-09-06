Stocks to Watch: Ashoka Buildcon, ICICI Lombard, Barbeque Nation, RIL

Barbeque Nation: The restaurant chain on Saturday said it has raised nearly ₹100 crore through preferential issue of equity shares to three different investors, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company's stakeholders' relationship committee in its meeting on Saturday approved an allotment of 11,77,855 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of ₹5 each at a premium of ₹844 by preferential allotment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}