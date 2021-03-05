NEW DELHI: Here's a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:

Asian Paints: Sattva Holding and Trading Pvt. Ltd has pledged 6,87,500 shares in Asian Paints to Julius Baer Capital (India) Pvt. Ltd, takin its total encumbered share capital to 2,37,91,531 shares or 2.48% of its stake in the paints manufacturer.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd on Thursday said it has agreed to buy British consulting firm Capco for $1.45 billion in cash, in the company’s biggest bet since it was founded.

Brookfield Reit: Crisil Ratings Limited converted the provisional rating for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust into final corporate credit rating as CCR AAA / Stable, the Reit said in a regulatory filing.

RailTel Corporation of India: Indian Railways telecom infrastructure provider RailTel on Thursday launched its prepaid Wi-Fi service plans to provide high-speed internet at 4,000 railways stations across the country. To be sure, RailTel already provides free wi-fi service at more than 5,950 stations in the country, and the facility can be availed by anyone with a smartphone and an active connection after an OTP-based verification.

Kilburn Engineering Ltd: The company’s board of directors authorized the issue of share capital from ₹30 crore divided into 2,17,47,900 shares worth ₹10 a piece and 82,52,100 redeemable preference shares of ₹10 a piece to ₹56 crore divided into 3,05,00,000 shares of ₹10 each and 2,55,00,000 cumulative redeemable preference shares of ₹10 each.

The Anup Engineering Ltd: The company concluded a share buyback of 21,782 stocks worth ₹1.40 crore on March 4.

PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd: The company’s unit Smart Notch Industrial Ltd has entered into share subscription and shareholders agreement with Brand Kreations Ltd and has acquired 10% stake in the latter. Smart Notch invested £500,000 (100 ordinary shares at £5,000 each). The price of shares is £1 per share and £4,999 per share premium.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The non-bank lender raised $150 million ( ₹1,091 crore) by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds, the company said on Thursday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has sold 1,09,48,925 shares of ₹10 each (equivalent to a 10% stake) of ECA Trading Services Ltd (ECA) (erstwhile Ace Derivatives and Commodity Exchange Ltd) to its wholly owned unit Kotak Securities Ltd, at a consideration of ₹1.98 crore. The bank continues to hold a 20% stake in ECA, it said in a regulatory filing.

Indian Bank: The bank’s board of directors will meet on 9 March to consider the modes/modalities of raising the lender’s equity capital within the overall limit of ₹24,000 crore (including premium).

