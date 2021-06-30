NEW DELHI: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance, and Vodafone Idea Ltd, amonmg other companies are set to report their earnings today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The drugmaker said it has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court challenging a demand notice from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) alleging overcharging of Tagrisso 80 mg tablets by the company.

Bharti Airtel: The company will invest an additional $500 million (over ₹3,700 crore) into OneWeb, to become the largest shareholder in the satellite communications company that billionaire Sunil Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the UK government had rescued from bankruptcy last year.

Cipla: Moderna Inc.’s covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday became the first messenger RNA jab and the fourth overall to be authorized for emergency use during the pandemic, with the Drugs Controller General of India granting its local partner Cipla Ltd an import licence. Mumbai-based drugmaker Cipla’s import licence will allow the company to ship Moderna’s covid-19 vaccines to India. The jabs were donated by the American firm to India.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd: The company’s board has approved a ₹2,500 crore fundraise by issuing redeemable non-convertible debentures through private placement.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 23% decline in its profit after tax to ₹103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter, compared to ₹135.14 crore a year ago. Total revenue dropped in January-March 2021 to ₹358.25 crore, against ₹595.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise over ₹7,000 crore through various means. This includes $275 million ( ₹2,043.43 crore) by issuing equity shares or other instruments. The company's fund mop-up plan is subject to shareholders' approval in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held in late July.

Marico: There is excitement around the company’s food business prospects. Marico is looking to garner revenues worth ₹450-500 crore from the Saffola foods portfolio this financial year (FY22) and ₹850 crore by FY24. Note that the company’s foods revenue soared 134% year-on-year in the March quarter and surpassed ₹300 crore in FY21.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has signed a pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to jointly build a petrochemicals facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The facility will manufacture chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), according to a statement issued by RIL.

Ruchi Soya: Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹ 314.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.The company had posted a net loss of ₹41.24 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to ₹ 4,859.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from ₹3,209.02 crore earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd: The company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹344.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, compared to ₹128.59 crore a year-ago. The total income of the company in the March quarter stood at ₹1,416.33 crore, down from ₹2,120.50 crore in the year-ago period.

