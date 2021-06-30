Stocks to Watch: AstraZeneca India, Cipla, IRCTC, Sterling and Wilson

Cipla: Moderna Inc.’s covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday became the first messenger RNA jab and the fourth overall to be authorized for emergency use during the pandemic, with the Drugs Controller General of India granting its local partner Cipla Ltd an import licence. Mumbai-based drugmaker Cipla’s import licence will allow the company to ship Moderna’s covid-19 vaccines to India. The jabs were donated by the American firm to India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}