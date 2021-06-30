Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: AstraZeneca India, Cipla, IRCTC, Sterling and Wilson

Stocks to Watch: AstraZeneca India, Cipla, IRCTC, Sterling and Wilson

Premium
Top ten stocks that may be in focus today.
3 min read . 07:59 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Indiabulls Housing Finance’s board has approved a proposal to raise over 7,000 crore through various means. This includes $275 million ( 2,043.43 crore) by issuing equity shares or other instruments

NEW DELHI: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance, and Vodafone Idea Ltd, amonmg other companies are set to report their earnings today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

NEW DELHI: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance, and Vodafone Idea Ltd, amonmg other companies are set to report their earnings today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The drugmaker said it has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court challenging a demand notice from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) alleging overcharging of Tagrisso 80 mg tablets by the company.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The drugmaker said it has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court challenging a demand notice from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) alleging overcharging of Tagrisso 80 mg tablets by the company.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bharti Airtel: The company will invest an additional $500 million (over 3,700 crore) into OneWeb, to become the largest shareholder in the satellite communications company that billionaire Sunil Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the UK government had rescued from bankruptcy last year.

Cipla: Moderna Inc.’s covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday became the first messenger RNA jab and the fourth overall to be authorized for emergency use during the pandemic, with the Drugs Controller General of India granting its local partner Cipla Ltd an import licence. Mumbai-based drugmaker Cipla’s import licence will allow the company to ship Moderna’s covid-19 vaccines to India. The jabs were donated by the American firm to India.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd: The company’s board has approved a 2,500 crore fundraise by issuing redeemable non-convertible debentures through private placement.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 23% decline in its profit after tax to 103.78 crore for the March 2021 quarter, compared to 135.14 crore a year ago. Total revenue dropped in January-March 2021 to 358.25 crore, against 595.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise over 7,000 crore through various means. This includes $275 million ( 2,043.43 crore) by issuing equity shares or other instruments. The company's fund mop-up plan is subject to shareholders' approval in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held in late July.

Marico: There is excitement around the company’s food business prospects. Marico is looking to garner revenues worth 450-500 crore from the Saffola foods portfolio this financial year (FY22) and 850 crore by FY24. Note that the company’s foods revenue soared 134% year-on-year in the March quarter and surpassed 300 crore in FY21.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why I’m sceptical about the claim that Riemann Hypothes ...

Premium

Covid's corporate legacy: The big are getting bigger

Premium

How Dr Reddy's is making the most of its opportunities

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has signed a pact with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to jointly build a petrochemicals facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The facility will manufacture chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), according to a statement issued by RIL.

Ruchi Soya: Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of 314.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.The company had posted a net loss of 41.24 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to 4,859.5 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from 3,209.02 crore earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd: The company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of 344.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, compared to 128.59 crore a year-ago. The total income of the company in the March quarter stood at 1,416.33 crore, down from 2,120.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!