AstraZeneca India: The company on Sunday said it has received import and market permission from the Indian drug regulator for Selumetinib capsules. The capsules are indicated for treatment of pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 and who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas.

Balkrishna Industries: The company on Saturday said it will raise up to ₹1,000 crore through long-term borrowings. In a regulatory filing, the company said its board at a meeting held on Saturday decided to raise "funds up to ₹1,000 crore through broader means of long-term finance".

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender on Sunday said it aims to double its reach to 200,00 villages in the next 18-24 months, through a combination of branch network, business correspondents, business facilitators, digital outreach platforms, among others. It will also hire 2,500 people in the next six months.

InterGlobe Aviation: The London Court of International Arbitration has given the final arbitration award in feud between promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, with no direction to the holding company InterGlobe Aviation. The arbitrator issued the award on September 23, Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: The state-run company has won 1.9 gigawatt (GW) solar power project contract in the bids floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA).

Reliance Infrastructure: The company has got the approval of its board to raise $100 million through unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), the company told the stock exchanges on Saturday. The company also appointed Sandeep Khosla as its new CFO, after Pinkesh Shah vacated the post.

Shoppers Stop: The retail chain is planning an aggressive expansion plan, CNBCTV18 reported. The company plans to open 10-12 department stores and 5-10 beauty stores by 31 March 2022. The company is eyeing digital and omnichannel business growth by 15-20% in the next three years, if not higher, according to the report.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The company will seek shareholder’s approval for name change to “Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd at its AGM scheduled for 30 September.

Zee: Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund llC, top shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), have restated their call for an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) of the shareholders of the company to pass resolutions for the removal of Punit Goenka, as director and induction of six new people as independent directors.

McLeod Russel India: IndusInd Bank sold 6,30,733 shares of McLeod Russel India Ltd after acquiring 50,00,000 shares earlier following the invocation of pledge of shares.

