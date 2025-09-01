Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Ather Energy, BHEL, NHPC, Torrent Power among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Sep 2025, 07:38 AM IST
Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy on Saturday introduced a new platform — its first vehicle architecture since the debut of the Ather 450 — during the third edition of its Community Day event.

Bank of India

Bank of India has lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR), slashing the 1-, 3-, and 6-month tenors by 10 basis points, the 1-year tenor by 5 basis points, and the 3-year tenor by 15 basis points.

BHEL

BHEL has entered into an agreement with the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, for the transfer of technology.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power has secured a letter of award (LoA) for a 22,000 crore, 1,600 MW thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Power

The company has secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) to supply power from a new 800 MW Ultra-Supercritical thermal power project, which will be developed in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, under the DBFOO model.

NCC

The company secured two orders totaling 788.34 crore in August for its water division.

Zydus Wellness

The company's subsidiary, Alidac UK, has approved signing a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Class A and Class B, along with 71.43% of the non-controlling ordinary shares of Class C and 66.67% of the non-controlling ordinary shares of Class D of Comfort Click, United Kingdom, from the sellers.

Popular Vehicles and Services

The automobile services company has obtained in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki India to acquire an authorised dealership in Telangana. The deal includes the transfer of operational assets such as equipment, machinery, and digital assets, but excludes land and buildings.

BEML

The company has secured an order worth over 80 crore from Indian Railways to supply utility track vehicles.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank’s proposal to appoint two nominee directors to its board was voted down by shareholders. However, they approved the appointment of Rajiv Anand as the new MD and CEO.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
