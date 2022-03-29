Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Monday said it has acquired the domestic formulation business of Veritaz for a consideration of ₹171 crore on debt-free cash-free basis. This acquisition vehicle will greatly help Aurobindo as a launch pad for marketing biosimilar and other products in India, the company said in a statement.

HPCL, BPCL: India's ONGC Videsh Ltd has sold at least one cargo of Russian Sokol oil to India refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp after failing to draw interest in a tender earlier this month, sources familiar with the matter said.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's management has affirmed ambitions of ₹300 ARPU with further tariff hikes and continued 'premiumisation' during a recent analyst meet, according to multiple brokerage reports. Credit Suisse, in a note on Bharti Airtel, said that while the 5G auctions are likely in the first quarter (Q1) of FY23, the telco "expects a more gradual roll out given limited handset readiness".

Tata Power: The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, and UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. are in talks to invest around $500 million and $200 million, respectively, in a proposed new energy entity being floated by Tata Power Co. Ltd, two people aware of the development said.

Pharma stocks: The Nifty Pharma index has declined 4.65% in the year so far as market volatility and raw material prices surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but analysts believe that a large part of the concerns have been priced in, and the sector is expected to fare better in the coming quarters. Cadila Healthcare and Lupin are likely to be in focus.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹200 crore through issue of debentures.

Tci Finance: The firm defaulted in payment of EMI of term loan of HDFC Ltd for February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.