Stocks to Watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Airtel, BPCL, Tata Power

Pharma stocks: The Nifty Pharma index has declined 4.65% in the year so far as market volatility and raw material prices surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but analysts believe that a large part of the concerns have been priced in, and the sector is expected to fare better in the coming quarters. Cadila Healthcare and Lupin are likely to be in focus.

