NEW DELHI : Here are the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Aurum: Aurum PropTech Ltd, formerly known as Majesco Ltd, on Sunday said it will acquire 49% stake in Integrow Asset Management Pvt. Ltd for ₹25 crore, to enable the convergence of property technology and fintech.

Renewables stocks: India is proposing tweaks in its laws to make it mandatory for industrial units to use a minimum share of green energy in overall electricity consumption as the country seeks to move away from fossil fuels and fight climate change.

Adani Group: Adani Group is buying a stake in online travel aggregator Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd, as domestic travel rebounds in India after pandemic-led movement curbs were eased. Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group’s flagship, has agreed to acquire a “significant minority stake" in Cleartrip for an undisclosed sum, Adani said in an exchange filing.

Vedanta: Markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India has warned billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) over non-compliance with certain disclosure norms, saying it will take action if such actions were repeated in future.

IDFC First Bank: IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a growth of 49.6% in its standalone net profit to ₹151.7 crore year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 September. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹101.4 crore in the year-ago period.

IOC: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) posted a slight rise in net profit at ₹6,360.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. The company had registered a net profit of ₹6,227.31 crore, showed a regulatory filing. The state-run refiner posted an unexpected profit as expanding margins on fuels and stockpile gains offset the jump in costs.

Indian Bank: State-run lender Indian Bank announced it has reported over ₹266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The bank has reported three non-performing accounts as fraudulent, it said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: As part of the Centre’ plan to contain pollution by crop stubble burning, state-run NTPC Ltd plans to procure 2.5 million tonne (mt) of biomass pellets as a fuel to generate electricity at its projects. These pellets will be mixed with coal as fuel to generate electricity.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it expects an adverse impact on production at its two plants in Haryana and parent Suzuki's Gujarat plant in November on account of supply constraint of electronic components due to semiconductor shortage.

Zydus/Cadila: Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its covid-19 vaccine to ₹265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, according to persons aware of the matter. Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

