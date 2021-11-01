Stocks to watch: Aurum, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki

Zydus/Cadila: Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its covid-19 vaccine to ₹265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, according to persons aware of the matter. Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.