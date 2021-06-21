Stocks to Watch: Authum Investment, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Housing, RIL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd: The commerce and industry ministry has floated a draft cabinet note seeking views on a proposal to allow up to 100% foreign investment under automatic route in oil and gas PSUs, which have an 'in-principle' approval for disinvestment, people familiar with the matter said. If approved, this could facilitate privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).

