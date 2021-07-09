NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Auto stocks: Retail sales of vehicles across categories rose sharply month-on-month in June as dealers reopened their outlets after almost two months. Pent-up demand and the preference for personal mobility also helped push sales. Retail sales had declined substantially in April and May following the surge in covid-19 cases.

Bharat Dynamics: The company on Thursday signed a contract today worth ₹499 crore with ministry of defence for manufacture and supply of Akash Missiles to the Indian Air Force.

Future group: The Supreme Court Thursday said it will hear on July 20 the Amazon plea against the Delhi High Court verdict which stayed the directive by its single-judge and paved the way for the multi-billion dollar deal to amalgamate Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail.

Info Edge: There is such great appetite for the IPO of food delivery firm Zomato Ltd that it has advanced the dates of the issue and increased the size of the share offering by 20%. What’s more, the IPO price band of ₹72-76 per share values the firm at around $8 billion. The pricing at the higher end is about 70% above the price of ₹44.8 large private market investors paid in a $600 million funding round less than a year ago. The biggest gainer from investments in Zomato, of course, is Info Edge (India) Ltd, which started investing in the firm in August 2010. Its average acquisition cost is only around ₹1.16 per share, which means it stands to gain returns of about 6,500%.

OMCs: State-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and GAIL (India) Ltd are working on infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to monetize stakes in their pipeline networks, said three people aware of the development, operationalizing plans first announced in the Union budget.

Macrotech Developers: The company clocked pre-sales of Rs957 crore in Q1FY22, down 62% sequentially. However, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, pre-sales were up 88%. Similarly, given the impact of pandemic, customer collections at Rs1,714 crore in the June quarter fell 18% sequentially, but rose 346% y-o-y, helped by a favourable base.

Sanofi: The French pharma company and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have received an approval from the Indian authorities for a late-stage clinical trial of their protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, reported news agency Reuters.

Shyam Metalics: The company reported March quarter consolidated net profit after tax of ₹3.88 billion compared to ₹797.3 million a year ago. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹23.51 billion compared to ₹10.84 billion a year ago. The company’s board has recommended a dividend of ₹2.70 per share.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co: The company's board has approved the Allotment of 6,24,74,082 warrants on preferential basis at an issue price of ₹178 apiece totalling to ₹11.12 billion to Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi, the company’s promoter as well as other a non-promoters and entities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major reported a 28.5% increase in fiscal first-quarter profit amid strong demand from financial services, retail and healthcare clients in the US and UK. Profit rose to ₹9,008 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹7,008 crore a year earlier, the company said. Earnings, however, missed the consensus estimate of ₹9,382.5 crore in a Bloomberg survey.

