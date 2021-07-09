Stocks to Watch: Auto stocks, Bharat Dynamics, TCS, Sanofi

Info Edge: There is such great appetite for the IPO of food delivery firm Zomato Ltd that it has advanced the dates of the issue and increased the size of the share offering by 20%. What’s more, the IPO price band of ₹72-76 per share values the firm at around $8 billion. The pricing at the higher end is about 70% above the price of ₹44.8 large private market investors paid in a $600 million funding round less than a year ago. The biggest gainer from investments in Zomato, of course, is Info Edge (India) Ltd, which started investing in the firm in August 2010. Its average acquisition cost is only around ₹1.16 per share, which means it stands to gain returns of about 6,500%.