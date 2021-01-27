Stocks to Watch: Auto stocks, HUL, Axis Bank, TCS, L&T

NEW DELHI: Following is the list of stocks that could be in focus on Wednesday.

Auto stocks: The Centre has approved imposing a green tax on some category of vehicles, setting the stage for phasing out old pollution-causing vehicles. The proposal will be referred to the states for consultation before it is notified. It has also approved the policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles more than 15 years old owned by government departments and public sector entities.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on Monday became the world’s most-valued information technology company with a market capitalisation of $169.25 billion. The company on Monday surpassed Accenture to hold the top spot once again.

L&T: The engineering major has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,466.7 crore for the December quarter, up from ₹2,352 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell to ₹35,596.4 crore from ₹36,243 crore. L&T's order book surged to a record high of ₹3.3 trillion in the quarter, with order inflows rising 76% year-on-year.

ICICI Securities: Has reported a profit of ₹267 crore in the December ended quarter against ₹137.2 crore a year ago. Revenue jumped to ₹620.11 crore from ₹422.24 crore. Booming markets have improved the fortunes of brokerage firms.

IT stocks: Software services firms in India are hoping to win more large deals as they capitalize on growing adoption of digital technologies by corporates worldwide, following the business disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Gail India: The state-owned gas utilityplans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function.

Adani Ports: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship company Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it will raise $500 million through dollar bonds, which will be used for early redemption of dollar bonds of the company which mature in 2022.

V-Mart: V-Mart Retail Ltd’s December quarter results provide a relief when compared with its performance for the half year ended September. The value fashion retailer swung to a net profit of nearly Rs48 crore in Q3FY21. This compares with a loss of about Rs53 crore in H1FY21 when the impact of the covid-19 pandemic was more pronounced.

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc has filed a petition in the Delhi high court, seeking imprisonment of Future group promoters, including founder Kishore Biyani, for allegedly violating securities market rules by illegally encumbering group company shares.

Bank of Baroda: Informed the stock exchanges that the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has imposed a monetary sanction of over ₹13 crore on the bank for violating anti-money laundering law.

