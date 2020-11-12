Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Automakers, Future Retail, aviation

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

Auto, pharma companies: The Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive scheme for 10 sectors, including auto, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, worth almost 2 lakh crore to boost manufacturing, make India self reliant and generate employment.

Infosys: Chief executive officer Salil Parekh has laid down a strategic blueprint for the company built on four key pillars—scaling digital capabilities, deepening automation and artificial intelligence (AI), reskilling employees, and increasing local hiring.

Aviation companies: Scheduled airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 70% of an aircraft’s capacity on domestic flights, up from 60%, in further easing of restrictions on the sector clobbered by the covid-19 pandemic. The measure will bring much relief to carriers.

Mahindra and Mahindra: Anish Shah, group chief financial officer and deputy managing director, has said M&M’s plans to improve return on equity and ensure appropriate capital allocation across businesses are on track.

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc. has accused the company of sharing unpublished price-sensitive information with Reliance Industries in violation of the market regulator’s norms, in the e-commerce giant’s latest salvo in its battle to block Future’s plan to sell its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Apollo Hospitals: The company has signed a share purchase agreement with IHH Healthcare (IHH), its JV partner in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Limited, Kolkata (AGHL), to acquire its existing 50% stake in AGHL for a cash purchase consideration of ₹410 crore. Apollo also got Board's approval to raise ₹1500 crore through QIP, partially to fund this deal.

Dewan Housing Finance: Erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan has sought a second hearing from the lenders to reconsider his resolution proposal that he submitted last month. In a letter to the RBI appointed administrator Subramaniakumar, Wadhawan has requested the lenders to allow him to participate in the next meeting of the committee of creditors on video conference and has sought one week’ time to arrange for the facility.

Electronics manufacturers: Govt has levied 5% customsduty on sub-components of open cells to encourage domestic manufacturing of televisions. Sub-components include printed circuit board assembly, cells, chip on film. Govt had earlier levied 5% customs duty on open cells.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT company has entered a strategic partnership with Io-Tahoe to provide their clients with effective data discovery and governance solutions. This will help improve data security and maturity within companies and minimize their data risk exposure.

Coal India: The state-owned company reported a 16% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September at ₹2,952 crore. It was ₹3,523 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at ₹7.50 per share.

