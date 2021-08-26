Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stocks to Watch: Automobiles, Bharti Airtel, BoI, Cipla, FRL, sugar

Top ten stocks that may be in the news today. (iStock)
2 min read . 08:33 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said that the government is open to discussing a change in GST rates on automobiles amid several remarks from automakers across the country to lower taxes

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Automobile stocks: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said that the government is open to discussing a change in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on automobiles amid several remarks from automakers across the country to lower taxes. The current GST rate on automobiles, including cars, motorbikes and trucks is at 28%, on top of which other taxes are imposed by states.

Bank of India: The state-owned lender on Wednesday approved the launch of QIP, aimed at raising 3,000 crore equity capital to fund business growth and meet regulatory compliance.

Bharti Airtel: The company said that its board will take a call on raising funds at a meeting on 29 August. The telco did not disclose the size of the fund-raise, which comes after it raised $1.25 billion earlier this year.

Cipla: The drugmaker has announced a joint venture with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd, a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) to develop, manufacture and commercialise biosimilars for global markets. The two companies will incorporate a joint ven with an aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space, they said.

Future Retail: Future Group's retail arm on Wednesday said that it has appointed Sadashiv Nayak as the chief executive officer (CEO) effective from today.

ICICI Bank: The lender has filed a cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking Company Limited on Wednesday. The ICICI Bank has filed a 563 crore fraud case against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd promoter C. Parthasarathy and others. According to the PTI news agency, the case was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420, r/w 34 (cheating) of IPC against the accused.

JSPL: The company's board will meet on 30 August to consider and approve a proposal for fundraise via issuance of non-convertible, senior, unsecured, fixed / Libor rate notes denominated in foreign currency, in one or more tranches.

Muthoot Finance: The company's subsidiary, Belstar Microfinance Ltd, on Wednesday said it has signed definitive agreements to raise 350 crore of equity capital from new investor Affirma Capital and existing investors Muthoot Finance and Maj Invest. This equity raise is subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals.

Sugar stocks: The government on Wednesday set a price of 290 a quintal for sugarcane purchased by mills for the 2021-22 season that runs from October to next September, up from 285 a quintal in the previous season.

Ujjivan SFB: In a board meeting held on Wednesday, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited or Ujjivan SFB unanimously approved the appointment of Carol Furtado, as the 'Officer on Special Duty (OSD)' effective today due to the resignation of Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO of the bank. Her appointment is subject to her resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.

 

