Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Avalon Technologies: Avalon Technologies is set to make its market debut on Tuesday after the initial public offering. The company's IPO received an oversubscription on the final day with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Avalon's share price will list on both BSE and NSE. In a notification on Monday, NSE said, "The equity shares of the following company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange w.e.f. April 18, 2023. Trading shall be in the Normal Market segment – Compulsory Demat (Rolling Settlement) for all investors."

Adani Group: The Adani group paid back at least $3 billion in the March quarter, lowering promoter-group pledges and settling bonds with three domestic mutual funds to allay the concerns of investors and creditors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. “The proceeds from the $1.88 billion equity funding by GQG Partners and an additional $1 billion from promoter-group funding were used to release a substantial part of the promoters’ pledges and repay bonds early," one of the two people said, requesting anonymity.

Vedanta: Vedanta Group has partnered with 20 display glass companies from South Korea as it works to build an electronics manufacturing hub in India, a top company executive said. The Anil Agarwal-led group signed agreements with these companies at the recent Korea Biz-Trade Show 2023 event, organized by the South Korean government’s trade promotion arm. Last December, Vedanta signed agreements with 30 Japanese firms during a roadshow in Japan, which was attended by delegates from 100 companies.

Zee Entertainment: Chinese fund house, OFI Global China Fund, exited Zee Entertainment by selling its entire stake for ₹1,004 crore through a block deal. On the other hand, global investors like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs infused capital in the company. As per BSE's block deal data, OFI Global China Fund sold 49,112,015 equity shares or 5.11% in ZEEL for ₹204.50 per share. This transaction aggregated to ₹1,004.34 crore. OFI Global China Fund is among the largest public shareholders in ZEEL.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Beverage major Coca-Cola India has acquired a 15% stake in Hashtag Loyalty that operates Thrive—a food-tech company. Hashtag has raised the capital at a pre-money valuation of ₹104.68 crore. In 2021, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates the pizza chain Domino’s in India picked up a 35% stake in Hashtag Loyalty. Jubilant FoodWorks said that Hashtag Loyalty Private Limited has entered into a securities subscription agreement dated 17 April with Coca-Cola India Private under which the new investor has acquired a 15% stake in Hashtag.

Ultratech/Ambuja Cements: Continued government push to build infrastructure will drive cement demand further this fiscal by 8-9 per cent on top of a 9 per cent growth in FY22, which will help the sector see some recovery in profitability, a report said. According to India Ratings, which has a neutral outlook for the sector for the year, recovery in profitability despite the inflationary pressure and healthy balance sheets will keep the sector in good stead despite the large capex pipeline. The agency expects demand to grow 8-9 per cent in FY24.

Angel One: Indian stockbroker Angel One Ltd reported a 30.4% rise in its quarterly profit on Monday, helped by a surge in trading volumes and orders. The company, which offers various trading apps, said its total client base rose 49.5% to 13.8 million during the three months ended March 31. Angel One's consolidated profit rose to ₹267 crore ($32.6 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with ₹205 crore a year ago.

Tata Power: Tata Power Delhi Distribution has inked a pact with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to get a 200MW hydropower supply for meeting its projected peak demand for the next five years during the summer months, from May to September. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power DDL) supplies electricity to over seven million populace in North Delhi. Tata Power DDL signed its first medium-term Hydro PPA for 200MW with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, to meet the projected peak demand, a company statement said.

Network 18: Network18 Media & Investments Ltd on Monday reported a net loss of ₹35.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 on account of lower advertisement revenue. The company had posted a net profit of ₹209.93 crore during the January-March period a year ago, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations slipped 8.47 per cent to ₹1,483.72 crore against ₹1,621.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Hathway Cable: Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, a provider of Cable TV & Fiber internet services, on Monday, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹14.61 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company had posted a net profit of ₹28.42 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing. However, its revenue from operations was at ₹459.59 crore, up 2.40 per cent, as against ₹448.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.