Stocks to Watch: Avalon Tech, Adani Group, Vedanta, Zee Ent, Jubilant Foodworks

Ultratech/Ambuja Cements: Continued government push to build infrastructure will drive cement demand further this fiscal by 8-9 per cent on top of a 9 per cent growth in FY22, which will help the sector see some recovery in profitability, a report said. According to India Ratings, which has a neutral outlook for the sector for the year, recovery in profitability despite the inflationary pressure and healthy balance sheets will keep the sector in good stead despite the large capex pipeline. The agency expects demand to grow 8-9 per cent in FY24.