BHEL: The company secured an order for the supply of 12 steam generators from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. The order is valued at ₹1,405 crore was secured under NPCIL’s Fleet Mode procurement programme. The steam generators will be manufactured at BHEL’s Tiruchirapalli plant.

BPCL: Centre has sought legal opinion to ascertain if privatised BPCL will be eligible to receive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) produced by companies such as ONGC and GAIL. The two-decade-old LPG supply order has stymied plans to allow Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to continue selling subsidised cooking gas (LPG) after its privatisation.

Avenue Supermarts: The company which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart on Saturday reported a jump of 132% standalone net profit at ₹115.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The company posted a net profit of ₹50 crore in the year-ago period. D-Mart said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to ₹5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

HCL Technologies: The IT company on Friday announced the signing of a five-year global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to US-based The Mosaic Company. As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace, the company said in a statement.

IDBI Bank: LIC's holding in IDBI Bank would be sold along with the government's stake in the lender's disinvestment, but the exact quantum of stake dilution is yet to be decided, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has said. The central government and LIC together own more than 94 per cent equity of IDBI Bank.

Equitas Holding Ltd: The promoter of Equitas Small Finance Bank said the Reserve Bank of India has allowed it to file for a scheme of amalgamation of the promoter entity with the bank.

HG Infra Engineering: The company reported March-quarter consolidated profit after tax ₹1.11 billion versus profit ₹543.2 million a year ago. HG Infra Engineering March-quarter consolidated revenue from operations ₹10.56 billion versus ₹6.34 billion a year ago.

Godrej Properties Ltd: The realty firm plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next couple of years to acquire and develop new projects as part of its target to achieve higher growth, its executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej said.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The lender said it would initiate steps for the amalgamation of the holding company Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd with the bank. The decision to merge the holding company with itself comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed small finance banks to apply for amalgamation on completion of five years from the date of commencement of business.

