NEW DELHI: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Century Plyboards India Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Linde India Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Power Grid Corp., Zomato Ltd, among other companies will post their Q1 results today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Aviation stocks: Domestic air passenger traffic rose steeply for the second consecutive week, as a fall in covid-19 cases, lower fares, and the easing of curbs by most states encouraged more people to take to the skies. Average number of daily fliers rose to 227,000 in the week ended 7 August from 165,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

Cadila Healthcare: India may soon get its sixth Covid-19 vaccine as drug firm Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid-19 vaccine 'ZyCoV-D' may get the emergency use authorisation (EUA) approval this week, according to news agency ANI. Currently, the Indian government has authorised five vaccines for Covid-19 which include, Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna's vaccine, and J&J's single-dose vaccine.

PNB Housing Finance: The non bank lender's plans to raise ₹4,000 crore from a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Carlyle will continue to be in limbo as the mortgage lender’s appeal of a Sebi order halting the transaction resulted in a split verdict at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday.

Tata group: The conglomerate is looking to make a foray into semiconductor manufacturing, chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday. Pegging the market opportunity of high-tech manufacturing of electronics at USD 1 trillion, Chandrasekaran said Tata Group has already set up a business to seize the opportunity.

Balkrishna Industries: Despite poor volumes in the June quarter (Q1), the tyre manufacturer is confident of achieving robust growth in FY22. The company has maintained its volume guidance of 250-265 kilo tonnes (kt) for FY22, which implies a 10-17% growth over FY21. This is impressive considering that on a sequential basis, volume growth was flat at 68.6 kt.

Grasim Industries: The company denied that the Competition Commission of India has imposed any monetary penalty on it. The CCI passed order on 6 August against the company for abuse of its dominant position.

HDFC Bank: The lender will be hiring 500 relationship managers this fiscal as the bank is planning to expand its MSME vertical to 575 districts, a PTI report said quoting a senior official. The headcount addition will take the MSME vertical strength to 2,500.

Steel Authority of India Ltd: The company continues to witness regular improvement in its performance. The steel cycle remains favourable and the rise in steel realizations is not only driving revenue but is also taking care of higher fixed costs. The company reported record margins and its highest-ever earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in the June quarter (Q1FY22).

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc. is preparing a bailout plan for cash-strapped Future Retail if the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rules against a planned takeover of the Indian retail chain by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), according to a Mint report.

Textile stocks: The government on Monday said there is excess availability of local cotton, which the textile and apparel industry should tap into and support farmers hit by a surge in imports.









