Stocks to Watch: Aviation stocks, PNB Housing, Future Retail, Tata group

NEW DELHI: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Century Plyboards India Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Linde India Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Power Grid Corp., Zomato Ltd, among other companies will post their Q1 results today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.