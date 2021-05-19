NEW DELHI : Here are the top ten stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Axis Bank: The government is selling up to 58 million equity shares held in the bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) at a floor price of ₹680, potentially fetching it close to ₹4,000 crore. The offer for sale will open on 19 May for non-retail investors and on 20 May for retail investors with an option to additionally sell 22 million equity shares.

Tata Motors: The automaker posted a consolidated loss of ₹7,585.34 crore in the March quarter, mainly because its UK unit Jaguar Land Rover wrote off investments worth ₹15,000 crore during the period. The figure is, however, narrower than the ₹9,863.75 crore loss a year ago as Tata Motors and JLR reported robust sales during the period.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday gave nod to proposed acquisition of additional 25% stake of Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. The acquirer already holds 75% shareholding in Adani Krishnapatnam Port.

Infosys and Majesco: The two companies announced a strategic collaboration to work together to help joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey. This will help unlock new opportunities, address the demand for personalised customer experiences, operational effectiveness, and digital adoption across the insurance business value chain.

Central Bank of India: The bank said its shareholders have approved allotment of preference shares to the government for a ₹4,800-crore capital infusion. At the virtual EGM, the bank chairman Tapan Ray said the preference share allotment to the government has been worked out at ₹17.11 per share.

Aviation companies: Around 57.25 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in April, 26.8% lower than 78.22 lakh who travelled in March. While IndiGo carried 30.83 lakh passengers in April, a 53.9% share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 7.05 lakh passengers, which is 12.3% share of the market.

Vodafone Idea: The telco said it will provide a one-time ₹49 plan for free to its around 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during this pandemic time. Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers in the target group will get almost double benefit on recharging their mobile service account with plan value of ₹79. The scheme, covering 6 crore customers with ₹49 recharge plan, is worth ₹294 crore.

JSW Energy: The company's subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy has raised $707 million by allotment of dollar-denominated senior secured notes.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The shadow banker's net profit fell 51% at ₹136.49 crore in the quarter ended March. Net interest income was down 15% at ₹368.12 during the quarter.

Torrent Pharma: The drug firm reported a 3.18% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹324 crore for the quarter ended March mainly on the back of continued India business recovery momentum, and cost control. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,937 crore against ₹1,946 crore a year ago.

