Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Infosys, IOC, JK Tyre

Axis Bank: The government is selling up to 58 million equity shares held in the bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) at a floor price of ₹680, potentially fetching it close to ₹4,000 crore. The offer for sale will open on 19 May for non-retail investors and on 20 May for retail investors with an option to additionally sell 22 million equity shares.

