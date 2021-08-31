NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender said it has started issuing debt securities under its ₹35,000 crore-debt raise plan announced earlier this year. In April, the private sector lender had said that its board had approved a capital raise proposal up to ₹35,000 crore by issuing various debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/overseas markets in one or more tranches.

Bharti Airtel: The telco's founder-chairman Sunil Mittal on Monday said that the company will not shy away from raising tariffs, a day after the telco announced its plans to raise up to ₹21,000 crore via a sale of shares to existing shareholders as it builds a war chest to prepare for the launch of 5G services.

Goodluck India: The company has been awarded a letter of intent worth over ₹198 crore for supply and fabrication of special bridges for Bullet Train Project.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender said that it has executed a share purchase agreement for the sale of 20 crore shares of Airtel Payments Bank Ltd to Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

L&T: The company said that it has completed the sale of its stake in L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd to ReNew Power Services Pvt Ltd after meeting the customary conditions agreed under the securities purchase agreement dated 11 August.

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase the prices of its vehicles from September due to the increase in input costs. India's largest car manufacturer made the announcement in a regulatory filing today.

NHPC: The company said that unit 3 (60 MW) of Bairasiul power station, Himachal Pradesh, has been tested and commissioned after renovation and modernization was completed.

NTPC: The company said it is arranging for coal at its power projects where fuel stocks are low, and increasing production from its captive coal mines to help meet the spike in electricity demand.

REC Ltd: State owned power sector financier is eyeing its first fundraise via Libor linked alternative loans, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shriram City Union Finance: The Chennai-based non-banking finance company is eyeing total disbursements of ₹22,000-23,000 crore in the current financial year, a top company official said. During the first quarter of 2021-22, it disbursed ₹4,560 crore compared to ₹6,570 crore in March 2021 quarter. The lender's managing director and CEO Y S Chakravarti said July 2021 was better than June with disbursements crossing ₹3,000 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.