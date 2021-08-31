Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Airtel, L&T, NTPC, Shriram City

Axis Bank: The private sector lender said it has started issuing debt securities under its ₹35,000 crore-debt raise plan announced earlier this year. In April, the private sector lender had said that its board had approved a capital raise proposal up to ₹35,000 crore by issuing various debt instruments in Indian or foreign currency in domestic/overseas markets in one or more tranches.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}