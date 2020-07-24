HPCL: The company’s sales dropped 48.5% y-o-y in April 2020 due to significant fall in the demand during the nationwide lockdown, it said while disclosing the impact of covid-19 on business. With the relaxations announced by government related to movement of people, goods and services, the demand for petroleum products gradually improved. Sales of petroleum products in May 2020 was about 77% compared to May 2019 and sales in June 2020 was about 91% as compared to June 2019, it added.