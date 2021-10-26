Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Airtel

Bharti Airtel: The telco has informed the government that it will opt for the four-year moratorium on payment of AGR and spectrum dues. The option of dues moratorium was offered to telcos as part of a recently-announced relief package for the telecom sector. Airtel told the government that it will take the four-year moratorium “with the option of prepaying as per NIA (notice inviting application) norms".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}