Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Britannia, Info Edge, TVS Motor

Axis Bank: The private sector lender expects collections to slow down in the coming weeks as infections continue to rise, impacting movement of executives on the ground, its chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said on Tuesday. The bank reported a net profit of ₹2,677 crore in the three months to March 2021, as compared to a loss of ₹1,388 crore in the same period last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}