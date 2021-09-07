NEW DELHI: Her are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Axis Bank: On the third anniversary of the Supreme Court verdict decriminalising homosexuality, the lender has announced a charter of policies and practices to create an inclusive environment for employees and customers belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

BPCL: The divestment-bound oil company has created a separate platform for its liquified petroleum gas (LPG) business that runs the Union government’s subsidized domestic cooking gas cylinder scheme, two people aware of the development said, in an attempt to enable its buyer to “ring fence" and operate the marquee scheme.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company on Monday said it has raised ₹400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company said the issue has seen significant demand in the retail segment with a total collection of ₹279.106 crore. Almost 50% of the total issue size got subscribed for five-year and 10-year tenure, the company said.

Infosys: The IT major said that it has almost completed its buyback programme and its buyback committee will meet on September 8 to consider closure of the buyback programme. Infosys board has approved an up to ₹9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced from 25 June.

NMDC: The mining major has slashed prices of lump ore and fines by ₹1,000 per tonne. In a BSE filing, the company said price of lump ore has been fixed at ₹6,150 per tonne and that of fines at ₹5,160 a tonne. The revised prices exclude royalty, District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, NMDC said.

NTPC: India’s largest power generator, plans to partner with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), the country’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to acquire and develop green energy assets, including offshore wind projects.

ONGC: India's top energy companies including ONGC Videsh Ltd is discussing buying a stake in Russia's massive Vostok oil project as well as a planned liquefied gas project Arctic LNG-2, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

SBI Capital Markets: The company may look to raise its stake in financial services firm Investec Capital Services (India) Pvt. Ltd if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permits, chief executive Arun Mehta said.

Tarc: New Delhi-based leading real estate development company TARC Ltd on Monday said it has completed the sale of its warehousing asset in North Delhi to BREP Asia II EIP Holding (NQ) Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone for a total consideration of ₹295 crore.

Welspun India: The company said that it has become the first Indian company to receive US FDA 510(k) approval for its 3 Ply Surgical Masks. Certified by BIS and CE already, the company said that this product from Welspun India Ltd has got all required certifications to supply to global markets including critical medical uses.

