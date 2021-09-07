Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, BPCL, Edelweiss, Infosys, SBI CAP

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company on Monday said it has raised ₹400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company said the issue has seen significant demand in the retail segment with a total collection of ₹279.106 crore. Almost 50% of the total issue size got subscribed for five-year and 10-year tenure, the company said.

