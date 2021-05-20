Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, JK Tyre, Coforge, Indiabulls Housing, HPCL

Axis Bank: The Centre’s bid to sell a majority part of its residual stake in the bank got off to a good start with the issue opening for non-retail investors on Wednesday and being over-subscribed four times the base size. "Offer for Sale of SUUTI shares in Axis Bank got good response on day one. Issue subscribed over 4 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors. SUUTI has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid tomorrow," disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

