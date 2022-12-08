Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, L&T, 5Paisa Capital, PTC India, Ircon

Triveni Engineering: The promoter of Triveni Engineering Industries Ltd Dhruv Sawhney will pare his stake in the company through a secondary placement. This will comprise 17 million shares or a 7.03% stake in the company at ₹280-285 apiece, a discount of 3.04-4.75% to the ₹293.95 closing price of the stock on NSE on Wednesday. After the sale, the promoter stake will drop to 61.23% from 68.26%. The trade date for sale is 8 December while the settlement date is 12 December.

