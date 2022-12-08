Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, L&T, 5Paisa Capital, PTC India, Ircon

NSE continues to list Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Punjab National Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Thursday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Axis Bank: Private lender Axis Bank on Wednesday announced it will raise funds by Tier II bonds aggregating to a total of ₹12,000 crore. The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 Bonds aggregating to ₹1,000 crores with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 Bonds aggregating to ₹11,000 crores, said Axis Bank in its regulatory filing.
L&T: The minerals and metals business of Larsen and Toubro Construction has secured various orders in the iron and steel and beneficiation sectors from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) to carry out their expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha. One of the packages of the order comprises the installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 MTPA capacity each on an EPC basis at their Hazira plant in Gujarat.
5Paisa Capital: Discount broking firm 5paisa Capital Ltd on Wednesday said it has decided to merge IIFL Securities' online retail trading business with itself. The reorganisation between the two IIFL Group entities aims to consolidate the online retail trading businesses under one single entity, 5paisa Capital said in a statement. The boards of 5paisa Capital Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd approved the transfer of IIFL Securities' online retail trading business to 5paisa Capital. This is subject to regulatory approvals.
PTC India: State-run power company PTC India on Wednesday reported a 29.2% fall in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter at ₹138.23 crore. During the same period of the last financial year, the company reported a net profit of ₹195.48 crore. A statement from the company showed that the trading volume during the quarter under review was 21,212 million units in Q2FY23 compared to 27,999 million units in Q2FY22.
Bank of Maharashtra: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised ₹348 crore from bonds to fund business growth. The lender raised funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing. The paper of face value ₹1 crore each carries a coupon rate of 8 per cent, it added.
Ircon International: Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has secured an order on a competitive bidding basis valuing USD 14.89 Million in Sri Lanka. “IRCON has awarded the work for procurement of Design, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Certifying of Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding) by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka, under Indian Line of Credit at a total price of USD 14.89 Million equivalent to approx. INR 122 Crore," the company said in a press release.
Macrotech Developers: Real estate company Macrotech Developers Ltd, part of the Lodha group, on Wednesday approved qualified institutions' placement of equity shares by promoters and the promoter group of the company. The shares will be offered at a floor price of ₹1,022.75 per share via qualified institutions placement (QIP), the company noted in its regulatory filings.
Triveni Engineering: The promoter of Triveni Engineering Industries Ltd Dhruv Sawhney will pare his stake in the company through a secondary placement. This will comprise 17 million shares or a 7.03% stake in the company at ₹280-285 apiece, a discount of 3.04-4.75% to the ₹293.95 closing price of the stock on NSE on Wednesday. After the sale, the promoter stake will drop to 61.23% from 68.26%. The trade date for sale is 8 December while the settlement date is 12 December.
Inox Wind: Inox Wind on Wednesday said its promoters have infused an amount of ₹623 crore in the company and the fund was used for repaying advances received from Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFL). The board had on August 30, 2022, approved raising up to ₹800 crore by way of issuance of 0.01 per cent non-convertible non-cumulative participating redeemable preference shares on a private placement basis to the promoter/ promoter group entities.
BigBloc Construction: Thailand-based SIAM Cement Group (SCG) has set up a 48:52 joint venture with BigBloc Construction, making its first investment in India for setting up a plant near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The total investment in the project is estimated at ₹65 crore, as per a joint statement. BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest companies in the AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) block space with a capacity of 5.75 lakh cbm per annum.
