Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, M&M, Vedanta, Bandhan Bank, Embassy Reit

Punjab National Bank: The state-owned lender has set the floor price for its proposed QIP of ₹7,000 crore at ₹37.35 per share. The capital raising committee of the bank at a meeting authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at ₹37.35 per equity share. The bank may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.