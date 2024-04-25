Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, Macrotech, LTIM, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, KMB
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, April 25:
Axis Bank: On Wednesday, April 24, Axis Bank reported a net profit of ₹7,130 crore, a significant turnaround from the ₹5,728.4 crore loss in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and paid, increased by 11.5 per cent YoY to ₹13,089 crore, up from ₹11,742 crore in the previous year. For the quarter, Axis Bank's operating profit was ₹10,536 crore, a 15 per cent YoY increase. The core operating profit for the March quarter was ₹9,515 crore, a five per cent YoY increase. The net profit for Q4FY24 was ₹7,130 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹5,728 crore in Q4FY23, and it grew 17 per cent QoQ. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY24 was 4.06 per cent, a five bps QoQ increase. The board of the private sector lender recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for FY24.
