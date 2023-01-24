Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Tata Motors, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Zomato, Tata Motors, Nykaa3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:24 AM IST
- Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Asset Management Company, Colgate-Palmolive, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Macrotech Developers, Nazara Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TVS Motor Company are among the key companies scheduled to announce earnings today
New Delhi: Following are among the 10 stocks that could be in focus in trade on Tuesday:
