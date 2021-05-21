NEW DELHI : Here are the top ten stocks that could be in news on Friday:

Mindtree: Bengaluru-based Mindtree Ltd has agreed to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud-based platform of L&T, for a total consideration of ₹198 crore. The acquisition is expected to enhance Mindtree’s cloud-based internet of things and artificial intelligence capabilities for Industry 4.0.

State Bank of India: The public sector lender is expected to report a profit of ₹6,166.2 crore in the three months to March, up from ₹3,580.8 crore in the same period last year, according to a Bloomberg estimate of 10 analysts. The bank will declare its Q4 FY21 and full year results on Friday.

Axis Bank: The government has raised about ₹4,000 crore from sale of 1.95% stake in the bank held through SUUTI. "The OFS of Axis Bank got good response from investors with SUUTI garnering about ₹4,000 cr (subject to reconciliation). Thanks to all for their participation," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: Sebi is investigating suspected financial irregularities at the Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, two people aware of the matter told Mint. The probe follows allegations by a few SW Solar shareholders last year that Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Pvt. Ltd may have utilized funds raised in SW Solar’s August 2019 public share sale for purposes other than those mentioned in its share sale documents.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender’s cardholder base grew by a record 672,911 during the March quarter, while HDFC Bank’s portfolio contracted by 322,999 in the same period, latest data released by the central bank showed. SBI Card and Axis Bank added 331,523 and 273,310 cards, respectively.

Jaypee Infratech: Creditors' panel of the bankrupt-company decided to start the voting process on Suraksha group's offer from next week and rejected the plan proposed by state-owned NBCC, sources told PTI. NBCC's bid was reportedly found to be non-compliant with certain provisions of the insolvency law.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state-owned oil retailer's March quarter net profit soared many folds to ₹3,018 crore on the back of inventory gains and rise in refining margins. The company also reported its highest ever profit after tax of ₹10,664 crore during financial year 2020-2021.

Havells India: The consumer electrical goods maker reported 70.95% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹303.83 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations was up 50.59 per cent to ₹3,339.21 crore during the period under review as against ₹2,217.44 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Union Bank of India: The bank said it has raised ₹1,447 crore through qualified institutions placement. The bank's QIP issue had opened on May 17 at an issue price of ₹33.82 per share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹272.36 crore for the quarter ended in March 2021. It had reported a net loss of ₹765.82 crore a year ago. Its total income during the quarter under review was ₹1,984.39 crore against ₹1,991.74 crore a year earlier.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.