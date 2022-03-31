Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Reliance, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian indices edged higher on Wednesday, adding gains for the third straight day, as progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine boosted market sentiments.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
Axis Bank: Axis Bank on Wednesday said it will acquire US-based Citi's consumer business in India for ₹12,325 crore in one of the largest deals in the Indian financial services space which will help it close the gap with larger peers like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.
Ceat, Apollo, Continental: India's antitrust agency on Wednesday raided offices of tyre companies including Germany's Continental AG and India's Apollo Tyres and CEAT in a case of suspected competition law violations, four sources told Reuters.
ONGC: The OFS will open for retail investors on Thursday. As many 94.35 lakh shares (1.88 crores with greenshoe option) are reserved for retail investors.
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: The telecom subscriber base in the country declined marginally to 116.94 crore in January this year, mainly due to the loss of a whopping 93.22 lakh mobile phone users by the largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio, the latest data released by TRAI said on Wednesday. Bharti Airtel was the only net gainer with the addition of 7.14 lakh users of its mobile services. Vodafone Idea lost 3.89 lakh wireless subscribers.
Reliance: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm is set to get a record price of around $10 per MMBtu for the KG gas as goverment-dictated price for natural gas will be revised on 1 April.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel is all set to acquire ferro alloys producing assets of Odisha-based Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries for ₹155 crore in an all-cash deal, the company informed on Wednesday. Accordingly, an asset transfer agreement has already been signed between the two companies.
Godrej Properties: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired a 9 acres land parcel in Pune to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,400 crore. The project located at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune will have a developable potential of about 1.7 million square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,400 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
