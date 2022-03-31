Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Reliance, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired a 9 acres land parcel in Pune to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,400 crore. The project located at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune will have a developable potential of about 1.7 million square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,400 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.