NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Axis Bank: The lender has raised $600 million via dollar denominated, unsecured, 4.10% Basel III compliant, additional tier 1 notes, it said in a regulatory filing.

Cognizant: The IT company has reached a $95 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the information technology services company of defrauding shareholders by concealing bribes to officials in India.

Hero MotorCorp: The group is set to cross ₹1,000 crore in exports and international revenue by FY22, an increase of 92% over FY21. The group has set a target for further trebling this figure to ₹3,000 crore by FY 24, banking on growth in the European and American markets.

Irctc: The company will start India's first indigenous cruise liner from 18 September. It has partnered with Cordelia Cruises, a private company, to begin the first cruise from 18 September.

JSPL: The company has pre paid $105.66 million to cut its Australian debt by nearly 50%, it said in a regulatory filing.

Pharma sector: The Centre had on 7 August issued a notification constituting a new committee for framing of New Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices Bill.

SBI Life: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is set sell nearly 2.3 crore shares of SBI Life Insurance eequalling 2.3% equity, for around ₹2,800 crore in a block deal today, according to media reports.

Sun Pharma: The company's Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare division on Wednesday announced its foray into the nutrition bar segment in India with the launch of Revital NXT. The product is a brand extension of Revital H, a health supplement.

Textile stocks: Businesses have already expressed interest to the government in investing around ₹10,350 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the textiles sector announced on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the development.

UCO Bank: The state-owned lender will no longer be subject to strict lending curbs imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May 2017, as the central bank said on Wednesday that the lender has been taken out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) restrictions.

