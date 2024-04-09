Stocks to Watch: Axis bank, TaMo, Gland Pharma, Prestige Group, Dilip Buildcon, Lupin
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 9:
Axis Bank: Over six years after its entry into Axis Bank, US private equity giant Bain Capital is preparing for a full exit from the private sector lender. The firm plans to dilute its remaining stake and initiate a new block deal worth approximately $430 million, according to three informed sources. Entities associated with Bain Capital have launched the block deal, which is intended to be a clean-up trade, signifying Bain Capital's complete exit, one of the sources mentioned. A source revealed to Moneycontrol that the offer price range is ₹1,071 - ₹1,076.05 per share, representing a discount of 0% to 0.47%. Another source confirmed the plans for the new block deal by Bain Capital entities--Integral Investments South Asia IV, BC Asia Investments VII, and BC Asia Investments III--and added that BofA Securities is advising on the proposed transaction.
