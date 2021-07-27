Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra, L&T, Hudco

Tata Motors: The company posted a loss of ₹4,450 crore for the three months to 30 June. The figure far exceeded the ₹2,774.10 crore loss estimated in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The company also said that it expects the government to consistently follow the policy of promoting local manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) amid demand from Tesla to lower import duty to sell its vehicles in India.

