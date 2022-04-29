Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Tata Power, Vedanta, PNB Housing

Biocon: The firm on Thursday reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹283.9 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022. The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹296.4 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, has appointed former HSBC India Chairperson Naina Lal Kidwai as an independent director, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.