Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, SBI Card, TCS, RITES among shares to remain in focus today - 25 April

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to see a strong opening on Friday amid positive global market cues. The Gift Nifty also signals a gap-up start for the domestic equity market.

Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), CONCOR, RITES, among others are stocks to watch in the Indian stock market today.

Stocks to watch Axis Bank: The private lender reported 0.2% YoY fall in Q4FY25 net profit to ₹7,117.5 crore, while net interest income (NII) rose 5.5% YoY to ₹13,810.5 crore. Gross NPA dropped to 1.28%, while net NPA declined to 0.33%.

Tech Mahindra: The IT company’s net profit in Q4FY25 rose 18.7% QoQ to ₹1,166.7 crore, while revenue rose 0.7% QoQ to ₹13,384 crore. EBIT increased 4.1% QoQ to ₹1,405.3 crore, while EBIT margin expanded to 10.5% from 10.2% QoQ.

L&T Technology Services: The company’s Q4 consolidated net profit fell 3.5% QoQ to ₹311.1 crore, while revenue grew 12.4% QoQ to ₹2,982.4 crore. Revenue in dollar terms increased 10.7% to $345.1 million. EBIT fell 6.6% to ₹3,939 crore and margin dropped to 13.2%. The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹38 per share for FY25.

Cyient: The company’s net profit in Q4FY25 increased 39.3% QoQ to ₹170.4 crore, while revenue declined 0.9% to ₹1,909.2 crore. Its board recommended a final dividend of ₹14 per share.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company’s net profit declined 19.4% YoY to ₹534.2 crore, while revenue rose 7.5% to ₹4,674 crore. Gross NPA ratio was at 3.08%, while net NPA ratio was at 1.46%.

TCS: The largest IT services company in India has launched Sovereign Secure Cloud to be operated in India.

Wipro: The IT major has announced the launch of its GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, aimed at accelerating AI innovation.

Patel Engineering: The company has been declared lowest bidder (L1) for an urban infrastructure project of ₹1,318.89 crore from CIDCO. It has also been declared L1 for a ₹718 crore contract for the 240 MW HEO Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh from NEEPCO.

Container Corporation of India: The company and GAIL India have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop LNG infrastructure at various Terminals of CONCOR, on pan India basis,

RITES: The company has received a work order worth ₹28 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) for detailed engineering and project management consultancy services.

PowerGrid Corporation of India: POWERGRID Energy Services, a subsidiary of the company, has put an 85 MW solar PV power plant in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, into commercial operation effective April 24.

Gujarat Industries Power Company: The company has commissioned the first phase of a 25 MW group captive solar project out of a total planned 75 MW at Vastan.